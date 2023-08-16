Obituary: Johnson, Jeannie Carole

Jeannie Carole Johnson, 64, of Parkersburg, died peacefully and joined the love of her life, Lewis Howard Johnson August 14, 2023, at Eagle Point.

Jeannie was born on August 17, 1958 to the late Darrell and Betty Wade of Parkersburg, WV.

Jeannie is remembered as being very kind, compassionate and caring. She greatly loved her grandchildren, watching football, gardening in her flowers and worshipping the Lord.

She is survived by her son, Adam T. Dowler (Amy), of Weirton, brother’s Jason D. Wade, of Parkersburg, Eric R. Wade, of Parkersburg, Darrell E. Wade, Jr. (Janet), of Steubenville, OH, grandchildren Olivia Dowler, Abigail Dowler, and many nephews and nieces. Jeannie enjoyed spending time with her friends Kristin and Chrissy.

In addition to her parents, Jeannie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Howard Johnson, and brother John Wade.

Funeral services will be Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 1:00pm with Reverend Adam Myers officiating.

Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00am until service time. Burial will follow at Big Tygart Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

