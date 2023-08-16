Obituary: Powers, Judith “Judy”

By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Judith “Judy” Powers , 76, of Parkersburg passed away August 15, 2023 at her residence. She was born on November 19, 1946 in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late John  and Sylvia Goodwin.

Judy retired from Jefferds Corporation and was a member of the Broadway Church of the Nazarene, where she dearly missed attending the last few years due to health reason but continued to have her good church friends visit her.

She is survived by two sons, Dan (Alison) Powers of Vincent, OH, Chris (Michelle) Powers of Parkersburg; two grandsons, Aiden and Lane.

In addition to her parents,  she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Franklin Powers and brother Charles Goodwin.

Funeral services will be Monday 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor John Witmer officiating.

Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery .

Visitation will be held  Sunday 2-5 pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

