Obituary: Walker, Ricky Lee

Aug. 16, 2023
Ricky Lee Walker , 67, of Parkersburg passed away August 15, 2023 at his residence. He was born September 26, 1955, a son to the late Donald L. Walker and Linda E. Williams.

Surviving Ricky are his children Anna Walker, Crystal Walker (Jason), Ricky Walker Jr., and Chris Walker;  siblings Donna, Ed, and Marvin; grandchildren Reva, Tyler, Kiersten, Lexi, Devon, Chase, Skyla, and Haden, and 10 great grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, one brother, and his great grandchild Enslie Price.

A private gathering will be held in his honor.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

