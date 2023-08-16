PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Area Jaycees have multiple volunteer opportunities coming up in the next month!

For those not familiar with the Parkersburg Area Jaycees, they are a young professionals networking group made up of people between the ages 18-40.

The Jaycees do all sorts of things including, but not limited to, volunteering opportunities, attending networking events, and hosting personal development workshops.

The Jaycees will be hosting a personal development workshop Thursday, August 17, at 6:00 p.m. at West Virginia University at Parkersburg. You can find the details for the event on their Facebook page.

The Jaycees will be volunteering at the GoPacks Community Resource Fair on Sunday, August 27! The event will be going on from 1-4 p.m. at the Lafayette Hotel in Marietta.

They will also be volunteering at the Downtown Throwdown in Parkersburg on September 16! They are still looking for more volunteers so if you are interested make sure to reach out to them on their Facebook page for more details.

