The Parkersburg Area Jaycees have multiple volunteer opportunities coming up!

For those not familiar with the Parkersburg Area Jaycees, they are a young professionals networking group made up of people between the ages 18-40.
By Andrew Noll
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Area Jaycees have multiple volunteer opportunities coming up in the next month!

For those not familiar with the Parkersburg Area Jaycees, they are a young professionals networking group made up of people between the ages 18-40.

The Jaycees do all sorts of things including, but not limited to, volunteering opportunities, attending networking events, and hosting personal development workshops.

The Jaycees will be hosting a personal development workshop Thursday, August 17, at 6:00 p.m. at West Virginia University at Parkersburg. You can find the details for the event on their Facebook page.

The Jaycees will be volunteering at the GoPacks Community Resource Fair on Sunday, August 27! The event will be going on from 1-4 p.m. at the Lafayette Hotel in Marietta.

They will also be volunteering at the Downtown Throwdown in Parkersburg on September 16! They are still looking for more volunteers so if you are interested make sure to reach out to them on their Facebook page for more details.

Click on the video at the top of the article to learn more about the Jaycees and their volunteer opportunities coming up in the near future!

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joy Exterminators is dealing with severe damage from a fire.
Local business suffers severe damage from fire
Car wreck in front of Vienna Walmart
Car wreck in front of Vienna Walmart
Matthew L. Simmons
Obituary: Simmons, Matthew L.
Carrie Perkins Mays
Athens County woman arrested in connection with drug trafficking operation
Lois Lynn (Hartley) Wilson-Arnold
Obituary: Wilson-Arnold, Lois Lynn (Hartley)

Latest News

Belpre High School faculty were busy preparing on Wednesday, the day before students return.
Belpre High School faculty prepare for return of students
Mason County named the site of planned hydrogen production facility
Mason County named the site of planned hydrogen production facility
Guest speakers entertain children during kids day.
Meigs County prevention day spreads hope throughout Ohio
Maveryk Lisle and his horse Rene Dan Perks at the Meigs County fair.
Two-time youth world finalist competes at Meigs County Fair