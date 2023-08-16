Pleasants County Schools opening this Thursday

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Officials with Pleasants County Schools say they are excited to begin the new year.

Along with new staff and programs, the district is excited to integrate the new additions from House Bill 3035. This bill allows for assistant teachers to be added for grades one through three.

“We’re adding assistant teachers to first-grade classrooms. Which will really help with the intervention that we’re able to do for reading and math,” Pleasants Co. Schools curriculum and instruction director, Eric Croasmun said. “We also added in second-grade e-C.A.T.S. to split amongst classrooms. So, over the next two years we’ll be able to continue to phase in those assistant teachers which will be a really big help to our teachers and doing that individualized instruction for students.”

Officials say the district ranked second in West Virginia in improvement for both reading and math. Pleasants Co. improved by a 10 percent gain.

Officials added they are excited to be in the second year of the “Grow Your Own” program. This allows high school seniors to get a head start on college education programs and address the teacher shortage.

