Slip repair to close Wood County road

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – A road in Wood County will be closed for one week.

Wood County Route 2/1, also known as Bull Run Road, will be closed.

The road will be closed from Wednesday, Aug. 16 through Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Wood County Route 2/1 will be closed at the intersection of Garrison Lane (County Route 3/12).

The closure will be in effect from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The road will be closed for a slip repair.

The road will be open overnight.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.