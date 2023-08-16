Slip repair to close Wood County road
Published: Aug. 16, 2023
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – A road in Wood County will be closed for one week.
Wood County Route 2/1, also known as Bull Run Road, will be closed.
The road will be closed from Wednesday, Aug. 16 through Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Wood County Route 2/1 will be closed at the intersection of Garrison Lane (County Route 3/12).
The closure will be in effect from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The road will be closed for a slip repair.
The road will be open overnight.
