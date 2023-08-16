Slip repair to close Wood County road

Bull Run Road will be closed.
Bull Run Road will be closed.(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – A road in Wood County will be closed for one week.

Wood County Route 2/1, also known as Bull Run Road, will be closed.

The road will be closed from Wednesday, Aug. 16 through Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Wood County Route 2/1 will be closed at the intersection of Garrison Lane (County Route 3/12).

The closure will be in effect from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The road will be closed for a slip repair.

The road will be open overnight.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joy Exterminators is dealing with severe damage from a fire.
Local business suffers severe damage from fire
Car wreck in front of Vienna Walmart
Car wreck in front of Vienna Walmart
Matthew L. Simmons
Obituary: Simmons, Matthew L.
Carrie Perkins Mays
Athens County woman arrested in connection with drug trafficking operation
Lois Lynn (Hartley) Wilson-Arnold
Obituary: Wilson-Arnold, Lois Lynn (Hartley)

Latest News

Dale Canter (left), Fawn Stevers (center), and Jennifer Vargas (right).
Three arrested in Adult Parole Authority operations
Union Williams PSD issues boil water notice
Belpre City Schools starts the new academic year on Thursday. The Jeff Greenley, the...
Belpre City Schools Superintendent talks with Alexa Griffey ahead of the first day of classes
Photo of Bob Huggins
Former WVU Coach Huggins enters program following DUI arrest