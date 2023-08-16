Students return to Parkersburg Catholic High School

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Catholic Schools students returned to school from summer break on Aug.16.

Parkersburg Catholic’s Advancement Director Aimee Fleak said they’ve welcomed a number of new transfers into Parkersburg Catholic Schools.

Fleak said that today, students and faculty alike were excited to get the school year started.

Fleak said there are a few changes at Parkersburg Catholic Schools. Sixth graders have been integrated into the Fairview middle school campus, giving the Catholic schools a full middle school tier. Fleak said the high school also has a new in-person Spanish teacher. “Her name is Miss Joyce Orius, and she is from Columbia,” Fleak said. “She speaks fluent Spanish. Our kids are over the moon to be able to have an in-person Spanish teacher, and I think that’s going to be a huge benefit.”

Fleak said the high school also has a new band club. With school back in session and fall sports on the way, Fleak said there’s plenty to get excited about at Parkersburg Catholic.

