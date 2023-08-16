Three arrested in Adult Parole Authority operations

Dale Canter (left), Fawn Stevers (center), and Jennifer Vargas (right).
Dale Canter (left), Fawn Stevers (center), and Jennifer Vargas (right).(Athens County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) – Three people in Athens County were arrested for probation violations.

The arrests were related to concentrated efforts by law enforcement to investigate drug activity.

The following individuals were arrested:

· Fawn Stevers, 40, of Athens, Ohio, was arrested on an Adult Parole Authority warrant for probation violation.

· Dale Canter, 41, of Athens, Ohio, was arrested on an Adult Parole Authority warrant for probation violation.

· Jennifer Vargas, 38, of Nelsonville, Ohio, was arrested on an Adult Parole Authority warrant for probation violation and domestic violence.

Enforcement operations were conducted in Nelsonville, Athens, and York Township, according to a statement from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives and officers contacted individuals at 15 different residences in those areas based on law enforcement intelligence and citizen reports of suspected drug activity.

In addition to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Athens City Police Department, Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller J. Blackburn, Chief Investigator Jay Barrett, Investigators with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, the Athens Office of Ohio Adult Parole Authority, and the Nelsonville Police Department assisted with the investigation and arrests.

