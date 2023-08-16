Two-time youth world finalist competes at Meigs County Fair

Maveryk Lisle is a two-time National Barrel Horse Association youth world finalist.
Youth world finalist
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - A National Barrel Horse Association youth world finalist is competing at the Meigs County Fair.

Maveryk Lisle and his horse Rene Dan Perks are making a name for themselves.

The duo qualified for the NBHA Youth World Championship in 2022 for the first time and they have hit the ground running ever since.

Lisle is competing in Pole Bending, Keyhole, & Barrel Racing at the fairgrounds.

He says he loves competing.

“I’ve actually been riding for about eight years and barrel racing for about three or four years. My grandma grew up riding so I kind of had it passed on.”

The Meigs County fair runs until August 19th.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

