Union Williams PSD issues boil water notice

By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – Union Williams Public Service District (PSD) has issued a boil water notice.

The notice was issued on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

The entire service district is impacted by the boil water notice.

According to Union Williams, the boil notice was issued due to a main line leak that may be causing contamination.

The PSD says to bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool down before using, or used bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Union Williams PSD says it will inform residents when the water is safe to drink and use again without boiling.

For more information, please contact Union Williams PSD at 304-464-5121.

