Arts and entertainment events happening August 17th-20th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, August 17th

American Countess Riverboat @ Ohio River Levee

Waterford Community Fair 9:00am - 9:00pm @ Waterford OH Fairgrounds

Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Jr. Sewing Camp- ages 10+ 1:00pm - 3:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Book Bingo- ages 13+ 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library

An Evening with Les O’ Dell- Bigfoot Expert 6:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

An Evening with Local Artist Marg Teague 6:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Artsbridge Summer Music Series 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park

Music in the Park 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Muskingum Park

Parkersburg Area Photo Club Meeting 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Friday, August 18th

Waterford Community Fair 8:00am - 10:00pm @ Waterford OH Fairgrounds

6th Annual Mega Tube Float 9:00am - 4:00pm @ Adventure Pro River Trips- Hocking Hills

WV Bronco Roundup 11:00am @ Parkersburg City Park

Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Jr. Sewing Camp- ages 10+ 1:00pm - 3:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Lock Tour 1:30pm - 4:30pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Small Fry Tales: Summer Edition- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Pkb Public Library

Evening Book Club- discussing favorite book of the year 5pm - 6pm @ Belpre Public Library

Girl’s Night Cooking Class: Summer Vibes 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ The Changed Plate

Found Art Object Collage- Part 2 of 2 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Parkersburg Homecoming 6:00pm @ Point Park

Sunset Yoga with Full Circle Yoga 7:30pm - 8:30pm @ Williamstown Boat Ramp

Asleep at the Wheel 8:00pm - 10:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Motley 2 8:00pm - 11:45pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Newsies 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Brandon Davis 8:30pm @ Point Park

Saturday, August 19th

Parkersburg Homecoming @ Point Park

6th Annual Mega Tube Float 9:00am - 4:00pm @ Adventure Pro River Trips- Hocking Hills

Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Back to School Bash! 12:00pm - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park

Life of Aaron and Charlotte Putnam of Maple Shade- Neighbors and Friends of the Blennerhassetts 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Island State Park

WV Bronco Roundup 6:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park

Dinner Cruise with Hard 2 Tell Band 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Newsies 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Sunday, August 20th

6th Annual Mega Tube Float 9:00am - 4:00pm @ Adventure Pro River Trips- Hocking Hills

Muskingum River Day Cruise 9:00am - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Brunch in Bed 10:00am - 11:30am @ Wildroot Flower Co. Forshey Rd Marietta OH

Art on the Island: Dragonfly- ages 16+ 12:00pm - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Island State Park

Newsies 2:30pm - 3:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

