Arts and entertainment events happening August 17th-20th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss events happening August 17th-20th across the Mid-Ohio Valley.
By Henry Grof
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, August 17th

  • American Countess Riverboat @ Ohio River Levee
  • Waterford Community Fair 9:00am - 9:00pm @ Waterford OH Fairgrounds
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Jr. Sewing Camp- ages 10+ 1:00pm - 3:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Book Bingo- ages 13+ 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • An Evening with Les O’ Dell- Bigfoot Expert 6:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • An Evening with Local Artist Marg Teague 6:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Artsbridge Summer Music Series 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Music in the Park 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Muskingum Park
  • Parkersburg Area Photo Club Meeting 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Friday, August 18th

  • Waterford Community Fair 8:00am - 10:00pm @ Waterford OH Fairgrounds
  • 6th Annual Mega Tube Float 9:00am - 4:00pm @ Adventure Pro River Trips- Hocking Hills
  • WV Bronco Roundup 11:00am @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Jr. Sewing Camp- ages 10+ 1:00pm - 3:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Lock Tour 1:30pm - 4:30pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Small Fry Tales: Summer Edition- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Pkb Public Library
  • Evening Book Club- discussing favorite book of the year 5pm - 6pm @ Belpre Public Library
  • Girl’s Night Cooking Class: Summer Vibes 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Found Art Object Collage- Part 2 of 2 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Parkersburg Homecoming 6:00pm @ Point Park
  • Sunset Yoga with Full Circle Yoga 7:30pm - 8:30pm @ Williamstown Boat Ramp
  • Asleep at the Wheel 8:00pm - 10:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • Motley 2 8:00pm - 11:45pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
  • Newsies 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Brandon Davis 8:30pm @ Point Park

Saturday, August 19th

  • Parkersburg Homecoming @ Point Park
  • 6th Annual Mega Tube Float 9:00am - 4:00pm @ Adventure Pro River Trips- Hocking Hills
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Back to School Bash! 12:00pm - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Life of Aaron and Charlotte Putnam of Maple Shade- Neighbors and Friends of the Blennerhassetts 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Island State Park
  • WV Bronco Roundup 6:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Dinner Cruise with Hard 2 Tell Band 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Newsies 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Sunday, August 20th

  • 6th Annual Mega Tube Float 9:00am - 4:00pm @ Adventure Pro River Trips- Hocking Hills
  • Muskingum River Day Cruise 9:00am - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Brunch in Bed 10:00am - 11:30am @ Wildroot Flower Co. Forshey Rd Marietta OH
  • Art on the Island: Dragonfly- ages 16+ 12:00pm - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Island State Park
  • Newsies 2:30pm - 3:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

