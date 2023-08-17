Arts and entertainment events happening August 17th-20th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, August 17th
- American Countess Riverboat @ Ohio River Levee
- Waterford Community Fair 9:00am - 9:00pm @ Waterford OH Fairgrounds
- Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Jr. Sewing Camp- ages 10+ 1:00pm - 3:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Book Bingo- ages 13+ 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
- An Evening with Les O’ Dell- Bigfoot Expert 6:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- An Evening with Local Artist Marg Teague 6:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Artsbridge Summer Music Series 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
- Music in the Park 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Muskingum Park
- Parkersburg Area Photo Club Meeting 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
Friday, August 18th
- Waterford Community Fair 8:00am - 10:00pm @ Waterford OH Fairgrounds
- 6th Annual Mega Tube Float 9:00am - 4:00pm @ Adventure Pro River Trips- Hocking Hills
- WV Bronco Roundup 11:00am @ Parkersburg City Park
- Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Jr. Sewing Camp- ages 10+ 1:00pm - 3:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Lock Tour 1:30pm - 4:30pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Small Fry Tales: Summer Edition- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Pkb Public Library
- Evening Book Club- discussing favorite book of the year 5pm - 6pm @ Belpre Public Library
- Girl’s Night Cooking Class: Summer Vibes 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ The Changed Plate
- Found Art Object Collage- Part 2 of 2 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Parkersburg Homecoming 6:00pm @ Point Park
- Sunset Yoga with Full Circle Yoga 7:30pm - 8:30pm @ Williamstown Boat Ramp
- Asleep at the Wheel 8:00pm - 10:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- Motley 2 8:00pm - 11:45pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
- Newsies 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- Brandon Davis 8:30pm @ Point Park
Saturday, August 19th
- Parkersburg Homecoming @ Point Park
- 6th Annual Mega Tube Float 9:00am - 4:00pm @ Adventure Pro River Trips- Hocking Hills
- Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Back to School Bash! 12:00pm - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
- Life of Aaron and Charlotte Putnam of Maple Shade- Neighbors and Friends of the Blennerhassetts 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Island State Park
- WV Bronco Roundup 6:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
- Dinner Cruise with Hard 2 Tell Band 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Newsies 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
Sunday, August 20th
- 6th Annual Mega Tube Float 9:00am - 4:00pm @ Adventure Pro River Trips- Hocking Hills
- Muskingum River Day Cruise 9:00am - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Brunch in Bed 10:00am - 11:30am @ Wildroot Flower Co. Forshey Rd Marietta OH
- Art on the Island: Dragonfly- ages 16+ 12:00pm - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Island State Park
- Newsies 2:30pm - 3:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
