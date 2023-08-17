Belpre High School students start first day with new principal, new classes

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre High School students returned to class for the first day of the new school year.

First year principal Tyler Schaad says there was excitement in the air for teachers and students for the first day.

Belpre High School serves grades 7-12 and has a student population of 420.

A STEM center and a new home economics class are being offered at the school.

Schaad says new opportunities are also being offered during their flex period.

“Trying to get the community involved and trying to get the students to take ownership in autonomy; give them autonomy with what they learn. We are excited to see where that goes. We are excited to see the students learn what they want to learn and be afforded the opportunity to go to community members or teachers they might not have in a regular class.”

Schaad expects opportunities and ideas to expand throughout the school year.

