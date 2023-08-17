Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental

Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.(Fairbanks Police Department)
By Nolin Ainsworth and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Two people from Tennessee who were visiting Alaska were reported missing last week after not checking out of their vacation rental or making their return flight home.

According to the Fairbanks Police Department, Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday to police, who called on the Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers to help investigate the case.

Authorities said police found the couple’s luggage still in their vacation rental in Fairbanks.

Troopers located their rental Jeep Compass Saturday evening at Chena Hot Springs Resort, a popular destination about 60 miles outside of Fairbanks.

Troopers began searching the area with helicopters, small unmanned aircraft systems and ATVs. Chena Hot Springs Resort, Wilderness Search and Rescue and PAWS Search and Rescue Dogs are assisting with the search.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joy Exterminators is dealing with severe damage from a fire.
Local business suffers severe damage from fire
A man crashes a stolen vehicle.
Driver crashes stolen vehicle into powerline
Parkersburg woman sentenced to 1-5 years in prison for animal cruelty
Parkersburg woman sentenced to 1-5 years in prison for animal cruelty
Obituary: Brown, Jeff
You can apply to be a candidate for the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley's 2024 board of...
Local humane society is accepting candidates for board of directors

Latest News

FILE - An American Airlines plane lands at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26,...
Airlines are adding new routes and making a bold bet on continued strong demand for travel
Co-defendants Gregory Case second from right, and his son Brandon Case, both charged with...
Judge declares mistrial for 2 charged in attack on Black FedEx worker making delivery
Georgia State Sen. Jen Jordan talks about the challenges the DA will face in seating a jury....
Sitting grand jury in Trump trial to be difficult, Georgia state senator says
Researchers at NYU Langone Health examine cells from a pig kidney biopsy after the transplant...
Pig kidney works in a donated body for over a month, a step toward animal-human transplants