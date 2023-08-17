Habitat for Humanity builds home for Parkersburg family

Some volunteers from WTAP’s News and Sales teams lent a helping hand.
By Chase Campbell and Phyllis Smith
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Habitat for Humanity is building a home in Parkersburg for a family of four.

Volunteers worked at the in-progress house on Lincoln St. on Thursday morning and afternoon. Some volunteers from WTAP’s News and Sales teams lent a helping hand as well.

Robin Stewart, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley, said this is the 115th house Habitat for Humanity has built in Wood and Washington Counties. Stewart said they have a Women Build house planned for this fall and winter.

Stewart said their work receives support from the City of Parkersburg’s HOME Consortium project, with additional support from the United Way and West Virginia Housing.

Stewart said the work Habitat for Humanity does means a great deal to her. “I appreciate that while we are working here today in Parkersburg that there is groups of volunteers that are working all over the United States today and they are working all over the world today building houses and serving families who need a hand up and need a safer and better place to live,” Stewart said.

