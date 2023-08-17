Obituary: Cheeseman, Darren Matthew

Darren Matthew Cheeseman, 57, of Lowell, Ohio, died on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 20, 1966 in Marietta, Ohio to Lloyd Cheeseman, Jr. and Jeannine Bishman Cheeseman.

Darren was a 1984 graduate of Marietta High School. He had been a member of the L-A Fire & Rescue Squad, and of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Darren worked for Asphalt Materials for 27 years in various positions including plant manager and sales. He loved to golf and be with family and friends.He is survived by his wife, Cathy Saling Cheeseman, whom he married on October 22, 1988; two children, Alyssa Barton (Matt) and Matthew Cheeseman (Grace Eisenhauer); two sisters, Jana Keir (Darryl) and Michelle McMullen (Brian); mother in law, Joanne Saling; and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mark Cheeseman; and father-in-law, Trix Saling.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 21, 2023 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, with The Revs. David Gaydosik and Timothy Shannon are concelebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with a Vigil Service held at 6:00 p.m.

Donations in his memory may be made to the L-A Fire Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 406, Lowell, Ohio 45744. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve Darren’s family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website at www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

