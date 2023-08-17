Obituary: Owens, Eric Shawn

Eric Shawn Owens, 43, of Vincent Ohio, passed away at home on Monday, August 14, 2023.

Eric enjoyed hunting, fishing, singing karaoke, riding his street bike, and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Walter and Roberta Parsons, his daughter, Zoey Michelle Owens, and great-nephew, Eli James Hensley.

Eric is survived by his father and stepmother Charles and Rhonda Owens of Rockport, WV, and his mother, Teresa Owens of Belpre OH. His children Alexis Clatterbuck and Shawn Owens both of Vincent, OH, and Brooklyn Beers of Altoona, PA, one grandson and one granddaughter, One sister, Crystal Platt(Danny) of Washington WV, and three brothers Phillip Blair(Mary) of Parkersburg WV, Michael Owens(Amy) of Belpre OH and Matthew Owens(Jennifer) of Long Bottom OH, Grandparents Charles and Marie Owens of Marietta OH and William and Barbara Friese of Rockport, WV along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and several lifetime friends.

Eric had a beautiful heart and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 from 10:00 am to 12:00pm, the funeral service will follow at Leavitt Funeral Home in Belpre Ohio.

