Obituary: Owens, Eric Shawn

Eric Shawn Owens
Eric Shawn Owens(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Eric Shawn Owens, 43, of Vincent Ohio, passed away at home on Monday, August 14, 2023.

Eric enjoyed hunting, fishing, singing karaoke, riding his street bike, and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Walter and Roberta Parsons, his daughter, Zoey Michelle Owens, and great-nephew, Eli James Hensley.

Eric is survived by his father and stepmother Charles and Rhonda Owens of Rockport, WV, and his mother, Teresa Owens of Belpre OH. His children Alexis Clatterbuck and Shawn Owens both of Vincent, OH, and Brooklyn Beers of Altoona, PA, one grandson and one granddaughter, One sister, Crystal Platt(Danny) of Washington WV, and three brothers Phillip Blair(Mary) of Parkersburg WV, Michael Owens(Amy) of Belpre OH and Matthew Owens(Jennifer) of Long Bottom OH, Grandparents Charles and Marie Owens of Marietta OH and William and Barbara Friese of Rockport, WV along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and several lifetime friends.

Eric had a beautiful heart and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 from 10:00 am to 12:00pm, the funeral service will follow at Leavitt Funeral Home in Belpre Ohio.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man crashes a stolen vehicle.
Driver crashes stolen vehicle into powerline
Joy Exterminators is dealing with severe damage from a fire.
Local business suffers severe damage from fire
Parkersburg woman sentenced to 1-5 years in prison for animal cruelty
Parkersburg woman sentenced to 1-5 years in prison for animal cruelty
Dale Canter (left), Fawn Stevers (center), and Jennifer Vargas (right).
Three arrested in Adult Parole Authority operations
Adam Keith Davidson
Obituary: Davidson, Adam Keith

Latest News

Darren Matthew Cheeseman
Obituary: Cheeseman, Darren Matthew
Frank W. Sprouse
Obituary: Sprouse, Frank W.
Adam Keith Davidson
Obituary: Davidson, Adam Keith
Obituary: Powers, Judith “Judy”