Obituary: Sprouse, Frank W.

Frank W. Sprouse, 62, of Coolville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

He was born April 24, 1961, to the late Harry and Lowilla Postlewait Sprouse.

Frank attended Jefferson grade school and graduated from Parkersburg High School. He and his wife owned Carousel Concessions and worked at fairs and festivals for 30 years. Frank also worked at Rinks.

Frank loved his family and had many friends. He was always full of laughter and gave great hugs. Frank may be gone from this earth but never from our hearts. Family gatherings will never be the same without our baby brother. We will keep you alive with the great stories we can share with one another.

He is survived by his sisters, Louise Fleming (Phil), Rita Hickman (Lee), Ruth Mulinex and Rose Roberts; brother, David Sprouse (Lori); nephews, Phillip II (September), David Fleming (Jennifer), John Roberts (Karina), Mark Roberts (Raia), Matthew Roberts (Lydia) and Matt Mahaney (Joanie); nieces, Carrie Christian (Chris), Kristi Axmacher (Aaron) and Tina Goodwin; sister-in-law, Ruth Sprouse; 17 great nieces and nephews; and his special friends, Tim Buskirk and Rick Cox.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Riley; and two brothers, Harry Sprouse, Jr. and Billy Sprouse.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Pastor Bill Brown officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm till 2:00 pm on Saturday at the funeral home.

