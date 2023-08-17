Parkersburg Homecoming makes its return this Friday at Point Park!

Gates will open to the public at 4 p.m. on Friday and close at 10 p.m. with local vendors and businesses taking part in the festivities.
By Andrew Noll
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Homecoming will be returning this weekend with opening day Friday, August 18, at Point Park!

Gates will open to the public at 4 p.m. on Friday and close at 10 p.m. with local vendors and businesses taking part in the festivities.

Brandon Davis, a rising country music star, will be the main musical performance on the stage on Friday.

On Saturday, the Homecoming Parade will start at 12:30 p.m. and it goes down Market Street.

Later in the evening, Darryl Worley, a notable country artist, will take the stage to perform before fireworks are set off at 10 p.m. from Fort Boreman!

If you are looking for more information or have any questions about Homecoming you can head over to their website, which is www.parkersburghomecoming.org.

Make sure to click on the video at the top of the article to hear more details about this weekend’s festivities!

