Some West Virginia residents to receive unclaimed property checks from treasurer’s office

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Some West Virginians will be receiving checks from the State Treasurer’s Office for unclaimed property.

West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore said millions of West Virginians have already received letters from his office about unclaimed property.

He said people who have received letters from his office will start getting their checks this October.

Moore said the checks will be for between $100 and $5,000.

Moore said people who receive the checks need to make sure they cash them when they do. “If you get that check, make sure you cash it,” Moore said. “Because if you don’t cash it, it comes back to unclaimed property, and then I’ve got to try to give it back to you again. So please, if you receive those checks cash them. We’re going to start sending those checks out here shortly.”

Moore said they’ll be sending out over $4 million worth of checks. Moore said that his office has returned almost $27 million of unclaimed property in West Virginia this fiscal year, a record for his office.

You can read more about unclaimed property in West Virginia at the treasurer’s website..

