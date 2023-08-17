Veteran services commission offers PACT Act assistance

The act helps veterans get screened for exposure to things like burn pits and Agent Orange.
The PACT Act was signed into law in August of 2022.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Veterans Services Commission is helping veterans with PACT Act assistance.

The PACT Act also helps deliver care and benefits to veterans and survivors who were affected.

Tom Kukulka says act covers veterans of the Vietnam War, Gulf War, Iraq & Afghanistan Wars.

“This is probably the biggest thing to happen to veterans. It’s opened up a lot of healthcare, pension claims and compensation for veterans and their dependents.”

The veteran’s commission is holding a cookout on August 22nd to educate veterans about the PACT Act.

