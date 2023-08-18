2023 Football Frenzy First Look: Parkersburg Catholic Crusaders

By Kheron Alston
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Catholic Crusaders are entering their second season since 2019. Last year the Crusaders held a 1-3 varsity record, this year they will keep the same 4 game varsity schedule but have hopes of coming out with a winning record.

“A lot of things hinged on an early game that didn’t go well for us and so that left new and inexperienced players with some bad habits going forward so we had to battle those to get over that fear. So we had to fight all of those things and we did fairly well with that getting into the late games of that season trying to fight all of those bad tendencies,” said Coach McFee.

McFee added that he knows it will take patience but he believes that everyone is confident going into the season and believes they can build off of what they saw as the season ended in 2022.

With 8/16 players returning from last years roster Junior Defensive End, Connor Sole, says he is ready to start the season and get the contributions from the incoming players.

“I’m excited to get out there. Obviously last year didn’t go exactly the way we wanted so maybe with these new people and new pieces we have it’ll just go better than it did last year. That’s the only hope really,” said Junior, DE, Connor Sole.

The Crusaders will kick off their season on the road August 28, 2023 in hopes of beginning their journey to a winning record for the 2023 football season.

