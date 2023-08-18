2023 Football Frenzy Week 1 Recap

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

WTAP Football Frenzy A Block August 17

WTAP Football Frenzy August 17 B Block

WTAP Football Frenzy August 17 C Block

Week 1 of the high school football season has arrived, with a slate of games on Thursday and Friday in Ohio to kick off the 2023 season.

The Waterford Wildcats started the year off strong, as they took down the Alexander Spartans at home 20-0.

The Frontier Cougars had their first game under new head coach Damon Metheney, but they lost a tough game at home to Bridgeport 27-25.

And in The Plains, the Athens Bulldogs dropped their home opener against Philo 28-13.

Check out the highlights of Thursday’s games and stay tuned for Friday’s games which include Marietta taking on Fort Frye, Warren hosting Belpre, and Eastern taking on River Valley.

