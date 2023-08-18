Date announced for Memorial Bridge reopening

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – After nearly a year after closing, Memorial Bridge is officially set to reopen.

The bridge will reopen on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, according to a statement from Parkersburg Bridge Partners.

The announcement was made on Friday, Aug. 18.

Parkersburg Bridge Partners said tolling will begin at a later date with at least two weeks’ notice to the community.

The bridge originally closed to traffic on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

“A better bridge is worth the wait. And, the wait is nearly over,” said the Parkersburg Bridge Partners via a Facebook post.

The Bridge Partners encourage citizens of Parkersburg to sign up for a MOV Pass for when tolling does begin.

For more information on sign up visit Parkersburg Bridge Partners Customer Service Center, 2001 Garfield Avenue, Parkersburg, parkersburgbridgepartners.com, mymovpass.com, or call 855-643-4389.

