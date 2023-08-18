Date announced for Memorial Bridge reopening

(WTAP)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – After nearly a year after closing, Memorial Bridge is officially set to reopen.

The bridge will reopen on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, according to a statement from Parkersburg Bridge Partners.

The announcement was made on Friday, Aug. 18.

Parkersburg Bridge Partners said tolling will begin at a later date with at least two weeks’ notice to the community.

The bridge originally closed to traffic on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

“A better bridge is worth the wait. And, the wait is nearly over,” said the Parkersburg Bridge Partners via a Facebook post.

The Bridge Partners encourage citizens of Parkersburg to sign up for a MOV Pass for when tolling does begin.

For more information on sign up visit Parkersburg Bridge Partners Customer Service Center, 2001 Garfield Avenue, Parkersburg, parkersburgbridgepartners.com, mymovpass.com, or call 855-643-4389.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reginald Jeffrey Olson walks into Wood County Magistrate Court
Former YMCA CEO charged with four child sex crime charges
Parkersburg woman sentenced to 1-5 years in prison for animal cruelty
Parkersburg woman sentenced to 1-5 years in prison for animal cruelty
A man crashes a stolen vehicle.
Driver crashes stolen vehicle into powerline
Some West Virginia residents to receive unclaimed property checks from treasurer’s office
Some West Virginia residents to receive unclaimed property checks from treasurer’s office
Parkersburg man sentenced for two counts of sexual abuse
Parkersburg man sentenced for two counts of sexual abuse

Latest News

Gabriel Allen Hargus is wanted by U.S. Marshals and West Virginia State Police, he is currently...
Operation Blue & Gold Shield takes multiple sex offenders into custody
Artifacts can be found near the mural on the outside wall of the museum.
This Is Home: Oil and Gas Museum spotlights West Virginia’s rich history
Harlow says retirement isn’t too far away for K9 Brodie because of his nearly decade-long...
K9 Brodie works NFL Hall of Fame game
Parkersburg Catholic Football Frenzy
2023 Football Frenzy First Look: Parkersburg Catholic Crusaders