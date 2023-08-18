Eve, Inc. to hold 41st annual auction benefiting survivors of domestic violence

WTAP Daybreak
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For 41 years, Eve Inc. has held an auction to benefit survivors of domestic violence.

The event includes an silent auction followed by a live auction. There will be Hors D’oeuvres and a cash bar.  Event officials say credit cards and checks accepted.

The Auction is $30 per person, $275 for a table of 10. 

Robin Bozia, the auction chair, said it’s best to call ahead to reserve a seat. You can call: 7403745820.

The auction is Friday August 25,2023 at the Lafayette Hotel. Doors open at 6 pm. for the Silent Auction

The auctioneers will be Charlie and Keelan McLeish.

Tori Combs, the executive director for Eve, Inc. says you don’t have to bid on items to help, just showing up is supporting the shelter.

The money raised from the auction will go back to the shelter. Combs explained why events like the auction are needed.

“ We have grants and funding that we do...., but the auction is a great opportunity for us to do things that the grants don’t cover. Electricity has gone up. Everybody’s probably noticed that, and so we need help with all the little things that we don’t get otherwise. We want to get like a sandbox for the kids so they can play and be outside and enjoy themselves. They’re we have a whole list of things that we need, so this auction will be a great lifesaver for some of that stuff.”

Bozian explained that there will be many different items to bid on. Some are handmade like quilts, other are things like tire changes and stays at hotel.

Handmade items that will be for auction at the event
Handmade items that will be for auction at the event(Alexa Griffey)

You can read more about Eve, Incorporate here: https://eveshelter.com/

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reginald Jeffrey Olson walks into Wood County Magistrate Court
Former YMCA CEO charged with four child sex crime charges
Parkersburg woman sentenced to 1-5 years in prison for animal cruelty
Parkersburg woman sentenced to 1-5 years in prison for animal cruelty
A man crashes a stolen vehicle.
Driver crashes stolen vehicle into powerline
Some West Virginia residents to receive unclaimed property checks from treasurer’s office
Some West Virginia residents to receive unclaimed property checks from treasurer’s office
Darren Matthew Cheeseman
Obituary: Cheeseman, Darren Matthew

Latest News

West Virginia University-Parkersburg’s new cosmetology school is almost open.
WVU-Parkersburg to offer new cosmetology school
Robert Vance is receiving a two-to-10-year sentence for two counts of first-degree sexual...
Parkersburg man sentenced for two counts of sexual abuse
The former CEO of the Parkersburg YMCA is facing charges of sexual crimes against minors.
Former YMCA CEO charged with four child sex crime charges
Vienna City Council voted to accept a $6.8 million dollar bid with a contractor for the Jackson...
Vienna City Council accepts bid on Jackson Park Pool project