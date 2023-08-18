Eve, Inc. to hold 41st annual auction benefiting survivors of domestic violence

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For 41 years, Eve Inc. has held an auction to benefit survivors of domestic violence.

The event includes an silent auction followed by a live auction. There will be Hors D’oeuvres and a cash bar. Event officials say credit cards and checks accepted.

The Auction is $30 per person, $275 for a table of 10.

Robin Bozia, the auction chair, said it’s best to call ahead to reserve a seat. You can call: 7403745820.

The auction is Friday August 25,2023 at the Lafayette Hotel. Doors open at 6 pm. for the Silent Auction

The auctioneers will be Charlie and Keelan McLeish.

Tori Combs, the executive director for Eve, Inc. says you don’t have to bid on items to help, just showing up is supporting the shelter.

The money raised from the auction will go back to the shelter. Combs explained why events like the auction are needed.

“ We have grants and funding that we do...., but the auction is a great opportunity for us to do things that the grants don’t cover. Electricity has gone up. Everybody’s probably noticed that, and so we need help with all the little things that we don’t get otherwise. We want to get like a sandbox for the kids so they can play and be outside and enjoy themselves. They’re we have a whole list of things that we need, so this auction will be a great lifesaver for some of that stuff.”

Bozian explained that there will be many different items to bid on. Some are handmade like quilts, other are things like tire changes and stays at hotel.

Handmade items that will be for auction at the event (Alexa Griffey)

You can read more about Eve, Incorporate here: https://eveshelter.com/

