InfluencHer Summit delivers day of empowerment

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) – The inaugural InfluencHer Leadership Summit took place recently.

The summit delivered a day of empowerment, exploration, and growth to middle-school girls aged 9-13 in Washington County, Ohio, according to a statement from the Marietta Community Foundation (MCF).

InfluencHer took place on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

The event was organized by Building Bridges to Careers and Marietta Community Foundation.

InfluencHer brought together young minds and enthusiastic mentors for a day of skill-building and inspiration, according to MCF.

