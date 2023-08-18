InfluencHer Summit delivers day of empowerment

InfluencHer Summit 2023
InfluencHer Summit 2023(Courtney Wentz | Marietta Community Foundation)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) – The inaugural InfluencHer Leadership Summit took place recently.

The summit delivered a day of empowerment, exploration, and growth to middle-school girls aged 9-13 in Washington County, Ohio, according to a statement from the Marietta Community Foundation (MCF).

InfluencHer took place on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

The event was organized by Building Bridges to Careers and Marietta Community Foundation.

InfluencHer brought together young minds and enthusiastic mentors for a day of skill-building and inspiration, according to MCF.

