K9 Brodie works NFL Hall of Fame game

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Washington County Sheriff’s Office K-9 traveled to Canton for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week.

K9 Brody and Deputy Harlow assisted the Canton Police Department and the National Football League with explosive K9 sweeps during enshrinement week.

This is the duo’s fourth year working with the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Harlow says their relationship has grown since their early days together at Ohio University.

“When we first got together, we were kind of figuring each other out, now he knows what he needs to do. I can let him off his lead and give him a command and he knows what to check. He’s shown in the past he’s pretty reliable, so if he would ever indicate on something there’s a pretty good chance, he found something.”

Harlow says retirement isn’t too far away for K9 Brodie because of his nearly decade-long service in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The duo will be working as school resource officers in Washington County.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.