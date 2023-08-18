Marietta College community helps incoming students move in

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Friday was the start of incoming freshmen arriving at Marietta College. And with this happening, much of the Marietta College student body is coming to help the incoming students.

Everything from hospitality to bringing in furniture and luggage to the resident halls.

Officials say this is a great way of being a welcome party for all new students.

One new student said he is more than thankful to get this sort of help.

“It just shows that everyone cares and it’s just really nice. And it’s really helpful to put the students first. So, that’s nice,” Mason Reville said.

Classes begin for Marietta College on August 24th.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.