Marietta College community helps incoming students move in

Marietta College community helps incoming students move in
Marietta College community helps incoming students move in(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Friday was the start of incoming freshmen arriving at Marietta College. And with this happening, much of the Marietta College student body is coming to help the incoming students.

Everything from hospitality to bringing in furniture and luggage to the resident halls.

Officials say this is a great way of being a welcome party for all new students.

One new student said he is more than thankful to get this sort of help.

“It just shows that everyone cares and it’s just really nice. And it’s really helpful to put the students first. So, that’s nice,” Mason Reville said.

Classes begin for Marietta College on August 24th.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reginald Jeffrey Olson walks into Wood County Magistrate Court
Former YMCA CEO charged with four child sex crime charges
Parkersburg woman sentenced to 1-5 years in prison for animal cruelty
Parkersburg woman sentenced to 1-5 years in prison for animal cruelty
A man crashes a stolen vehicle.
Driver crashes stolen vehicle into powerline
Some West Virginia residents to receive unclaimed property checks from treasurer’s office
Some West Virginia residents to receive unclaimed property checks from treasurer’s office
Parkersburg man sentenced for two counts of sexual abuse
Parkersburg man sentenced for two counts of sexual abuse

Latest News

Parkersburg Fire Dept. seeks payment for damages from city
Parkersburg Fire Dept. seeks payment for damages from city
InfluencHer Summit 2023
InfluencHer Summit delivers day of empowerment
Gabriel Allen Hargus is wanted by U.S. Marshals and West Virginia State Police, he is currently...
Operation Blue & Gold Shield takes multiple sex offenders into custody
Date announced for Memorial Bridge reopening