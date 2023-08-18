Obituary: Billingsley, James Burt

By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 18, 2023
Mom’s son and our big brother James Burt Billingsley took to flight from this world August 15, 2023. He will be greeted by those who preceded him; his son Bryan, his loving grandparents Burt and Elsie, and his baby brother Steven.

James was born October 28, 1959 in Altadena, California. James will long be remembered for his spirited humor, his love of family, and his willingness to help unconditionally. We offer you now up to the Lord and we will rest easy knowing you left this world as you lived, on your terms. We will miss you brother.

He is survived by his mother Diane Burrows, his son James Billingsley, and his 4 siblings Boyd, Jon, Dianne, and Thomas; as well as many good friends and a granddaughter, four grandsons and one great grandson. Be at peace and wait for us.

Full obituary at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

