Obituary: Brady, William Robert

William Robert Brady, 77, of Belpre, passed away August 16, 2023, at his residence.

He was born August 24, 1945, in Weston, WV a son of the late Harrison Blaine and Edith Lamon McCray Brady.

Bill was a U.S. Marine Veteran serving during Vietnam and was retired from G.E. in Sistersville, WV. He was a member of the DAV, American Legion Post 15, and VFW Post 1212 in Parkersburg. He enjoyed feeding feral cats and walking at Civitan Park in Belpre. He loved spending time with his grandkids.

Bill is survived by his daughter Teri Lockhart (Steve) of Belpre; grandson Patrick Slattery (Kayla) of Vincent, OH; granddaughter Lauren Bell (Nick) of Parkersburg; stepson Eric Beha of Harpers Ferry, WV; great grandchildren Owen Bell, Roman Slattery and Cora Slattery; his longtime partner Ruth Ann Flowers of Belpre; brother David Brady (Diane) of LA; sisters Martha Jean Shamblin of WV, Morgan Nathan (Jack) of GA, Sharon Saunders of WV and Rebecca Brady of FL.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers and 1 sister.

Memorial services will be 1pm Wednesday August 23, 2023, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Deacon Eric Clark, officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11am-1pm. Inurnment will be at Rockland Cemetery in Belpre. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

