Obituary: Gatewood, Sierra Sue (Bush)

Sierra Sue (Bush) Gatewood, 82, of Vienna, WV died Thursday August 17, 2023 at WVU Medicine. She was born in Charleston, WV a daughter of the late James F. and Freda Mae (Midkiff) Bush.

She is survived by her daughter Michelle Lynne “Gatewood” Fought (Chris) of Vienna, granddaughter Christina Whitlatch of Parkersburg, and sister Dollie Bess of Sutton, WV.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William C. Gatewood; step mother Opal W. (Anderson) Bush; daughter Marti Lynne Gatewood; brother James “Sonny” Bush, Jr.; sister Laverta Morris; and two step sisters Betty Anderson and Dorthy Tennent.

Services will be Monday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkesburg with The Reverend Thaddaeus Allen officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday 2-4 PM.

