Obituary: Lemming, David Gene

David Gene Lemming, 83 of Parkersburg passed away on August 16, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born in Huntington, WV. July 13, 1940, the son of the late Gene Cline and Edna Marie Young Lemming.

He had retired from G. E. Plastics and had worked in Consulting after his retirement.

He loved his home, spending time with his family, his cats, gardening, watching WVU football and yard work. He will be remembered as a kind and caring family man, a loving husband, father and grandfather and a proud WV native.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sandra Kay Davis Lemming of Parkersburg; His daughter, Misha Plum of Parkersburg; His son, David Kyppling Lemming of Parkersburg; His grandchildren, Shelsea Lemming, Tallon Plum, Madelyn Plum, Caleb Wooten, Ryan Plum, Sean Lemming and Abby Lemming. His sisters, Kelly Kill of St. Marys, OH. and Susie Castello of Fayetteville, WV and one brother, Jeff Lemming of Georgia.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Lemming.

There will be no visitation or services.

The family wishes donations to be made to The Clinical Neurodegenerative Disease fund at https://trusted.bu.edu/s/1759/22/form.aspx?sid=1759&gid=2&pgid=412&cid=1044&dids=223&appealcode=WEBAGC&bledit=1

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

