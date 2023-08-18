Obituary: Snyder, Sandra Jane

Sandra Jane Snyder, 62 of Parkersburg, passed away August 17, 2023 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.  She was born June 24, 1961 in Marietta, OH, a daughter of the late Charles R. and Anna J. Hayes Lott.

Sandy retired from Automatic Vendors Inc. where she worked for almost 20 years.  She was a huge fan of BINGO.  She enjoyed gardening and canning but most of all, she loved and took care of her beloved grandchildren.

Surviving is her loving husband of 43 years, Charles E. Snyder, son Michael Snyder of Boaz, daughter Amanda Pratt (Jaramie Clegg) of Belpre, sister Judy Phillips (Leonard) of Marietta, brother Dale Lott (Darlene) of Williamstown and grandchildren:  Jax Pratt and Kiauna Clegg.

Funeral services will be Wednesday 7PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Kevin D’Ettorre officiating.  Visitation will be Wednesday 4-7PM.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

