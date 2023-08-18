Obituary: Waters, Leonard Leroy

Leonard Leroy Waters
Leonard Leroy Waters, 85, passed away at 5.55 am on August 17, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born on June 19, 1938 in Marietta a son of the late Raymond Waters and Elsie Scarberry Waters.  He was a graduate of Marietta High School, Class of 1957 and had served in the U. S Army.  He loved his job in the Grocery and Motel Management and enjoyed NASCAR and Football.

Leonard is survived by his son, Leonard (Roberta) Waters and daughter Laura Conner (Jeff) Harris, grandchildren: Sierra, Dakotah, Austyn and Alexis; sister-in-law Jane Waters,  niece Jennie Waters and former wife Carolyn Conner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother William Waters and sister-in-law Sara Waters.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (Aug. 21) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Gravel Bank Cemetery.  Family will greet friends at the funeral home before the service from 9 until 11.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

