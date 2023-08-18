Obituary: Waters, Leonard Leroy

Leonard Leroy Waters, 85, passed away at 5.55 am on August 17, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born on June 19, 1938 in Marietta a son of the late Raymond Waters and Elsie Scarberry Waters. He was a graduate of Marietta High School, Class of 1957 and had served in the U. S Army. He loved his job in the Grocery and Motel Management and enjoyed NASCAR and Football.

Leonard is survived by his son, Leonard (Roberta) Waters and daughter Laura Conner (Jeff) Harris, grandchildren: Sierra, Dakotah, Austyn and Alexis; sister-in-law Jane Waters, niece Jennie Waters and former wife Carolyn Conner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother William Waters and sister-in-law Sara Waters.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (Aug. 21) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Gravel Bank Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home before the service from 9 until 11. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

