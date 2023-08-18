Obituary: West, Geraldine “Gerry” Zahrndt

Geraldine “Gerry” Zahrndt West,92, of Parkersburg passed away August 17, 2023 at the Cedar Grove Personal Care Center. She was born July 11, 1931 in Jackson County, WV. A daughter of the late Virgil and Helen Willison Zahrndt.

Gerry graduated from Ravenswood High School, was a retired secretary from Edison Junior High, a member of the South Parkersburg Women’s club for over 50 years, a Baptist by faith, and loved spending time with family and friends.

Gerry is survived by a daughter, Bobba West of Parkersburg; a son, William West (Jill) of Bloomington, IL; four grandchildren, Lora Boone (Stephen), Roger Salser, Ellen West, Matthew West; and three great-grandchildren, Emsley, Elodie and Everlee; best friend, Bernice Johnson; and dear friends, Tina Brannon and Ron Gann.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wayne West, three brothers and one sister.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 am Monday August 21, 2023 with Pastor Eric Nielson officiating at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home South. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 6-8 pm Sunday at the funeral home.

The family wishes to thank the caring staff at the Willows, Cedar Grove Personal Care Center, and Amedysis Hospice.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the West family.

