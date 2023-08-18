Operation Blue & Gold Shield takes multiple sex offenders into custody

Gabriel Allen Hargus is wanted by U.S. Marshals and West Virginia State Police, he is currently evading apprehension.(U.S. Marshals Service)
By Alex Semancik
Aug. 18, 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) – Multiple non-compliant sex offenders were taken into custody in Kanawha, Wood, and Wirt Counties.

Operation Blue & Gold Shield began on Monday, Aug. 7, and ended Friday, Aug. 18.

The operation was conducted by U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force and West Virginia State Police.

A total of 39 felony arrests were made in the operation.

During the operation, 150 sex offender compliance checks were conducted by the West Virginia State Police. Six of these offenders were found to be out of compliance; arrest warrants were attained for these individuals. Two firearms were also seized from these individuals.

The U.S. Marshals Service also found three non-compliant sex offenders to be in violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act and The Adam Walsh Act.

Gabriel Allen Hargus, 46, of Mineral Wells, was also indicted in federal court for failure to register as a sex offender, according to U.S. Marshalls. Hargus is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the West Virginia State Police, and the West Virginia Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation, and is currently evading apprehension.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Hargus or any non-compliant sex offender, you can submit a tip anonymously using USMS Tips or call 1-877-WANTED-2. Tips are kept confidential.

Additional information about the U.S. Marshals Service can be found at http://www.usmarshals.gov.

