Parkersburg man sentenced for two counts of sexual abuse

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Robert Vance is receiving a two-to-10-year sentence for two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. With both counts running consecutively.

Vance’s attorney originally motioned for acquittal and a new trial. Wood County Circuit Court judge Robert Waters denied the motion.

During the sentencing hearing, Vance’s attorney cited the sexual offender evaluation stated Vance has a one to four percent chance of re-offending.

Vance spoke and said he can’t afford to lose his job. Vance said, “If I’ve done anything, I truly apologize for it.”

Prosecuting attorney, Charlotte Dauphin said the pre-sentence investigation shows he’s had issues with alcohol in the past. Which led to the incident of sexual abuse according to the criminal complaint. Dauphin also stated the sexual risk assessment shows his answers add to him being a risk.

The victim’s mother, Jennifer Brown read her child’s statement directed to Vance. Brown added Vance needs to be locked up and learn to take accountability for his actions.

“Family is supposed to support, family supposed to protect and guide children. Not sit there and destroy them. They’re supposed to guide them, and this is not guiding. You turn around destroy a child,” Brown said.

Vance will need to register for life as a sex offender and will have a supervised release of 25 years. Judge Waters also requested Vance to take classes for his drinking.

