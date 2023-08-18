Vienna City Council accepts bid on Jackson Park Pool project

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna City Council voted to accept a $6.8 million dollar bid with a contractor for the Jackson Park Pool project.

The vote was four to three, with Chris Mancuso, Kim Williams, and Tom Azinger voting against it.

It’s a debate that’s stirred up emotions on both sides.

Some say it’s a worthwhile investment for the community.

Council Member Melissa Elam said, “This is a real attractive piece that I don’t think you can put a dollar amount on for way of life and as a staple in our community.”

While others take issue with the cost and design.

Council Member Chris Mancuso said, “We should spend the right amount of money to design the right pool for the City of Vienna.”

Council Member Kim Williams said that the current design isn’t accessible enough. The pool design has two lift chairs.

“And I understand the bathrooms and the shower house and all that, they’re ADA accessible, of course they are, as we would expect them to be, but that’s not the issue. The issue is how do people get into the pool that may be aging? This is an older community. We all know that,” she said.

Williams highlighted the zero entry she wanted included in the design.

She added that the cost would be too big of a burden on the budget.

Council Member Chris Mancuso worried about the age of the pool in general.

“We’re relying on a pool that is 60 years old and we’re putting in $7 million worth of upgrades and fixes and repairs to go in around a 60 year old pool, hoping that it will last another 35 or 40 or 50 years,” he said.

Mancuso also voiced concerns over how the city is expected to maintain the pool during construction and how things could accidentally be damaged during that process, pointing to those costs.

Council Member Melissa Elam highlighted the longer hours and seasons that will come with the renovated pool.

“And moms that have little kids, when it’s getting hot in those months, they don’t have to wait for the pool to open just because that’s when the teenagers and little kids are out of school,” she said.

Elam explained to WTAP that the pool being heated will extend the season in both directions.

She also highlighted its diving boards, calling it a dealbreaker for some families and that not every pool in our area will continue to have them.

Also at the meeting, Charlie Taylor, a representative of the bidding company, addressed Mancuso’s Southwood Pool and Jackson Park Pool cost comparisons from last meeting. Taylor said that the main reasons for the cost difference are the pool equipment room and bath house at Jackson Park, not the slide. He explained that Parkersburg could reuse their facilities while Vienna had to do more major work.

Elam said that investments into the pool equipment room and bath house are about safety.

“People walk out with kids all the time around us. It happens when you don’t think it’s going to happen and our pool - our bath house as it’s designed in this project is much safer for children,” she said.

Elam added that their previous equipment room was dangerous.

Williams questioned some of the numbers provided in Taylor’s comparison explanation. For instance, she pointed to having to move land for the slide, adding to its cost.

Taylor did not get a chance to respond.

He listed multiple other contributors to the Jackson Park Pool project’s cost, pointing to soil conditions, inflation, etc.

Taylor said that, if the design was modified at all, especially if it had to go through the bidding process again, missing the 2024 swim season would almost be a guarantee.

He added that, if the budget was a concern, the project should have been stopped about eight months ago, when the architect predicted the budget.

Taylor said that their work would be a high quality product that should require minimal investment for the decades to come.

He clarified that he was there to inform council, not to sway their decision either way.

