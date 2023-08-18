WVU-Parkersburg to offer new cosmetology school

WVU-Parkersburg to offer new cosmetology school
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University-Parkersburg’s new cosmetology school is almost open.

“The area that we’re in is in a great location for the community for them to come get their hair done, their services done. And it brings in practice for our students and customers to work on,” Cosmetology school instructor, John Stanley said.

College president, Dr. Torie Jackson said the school was the site of Lee’s Studio on Grand Central Avenue. She added the owner of Lee’s Studio, Lee Rector had a dream of making this school a reality.

Officials with the new program and the college say the goal is both to help with the shortage in cosmetology and keep them in the area.

“And that’s an opportunity for them to build more businesses in the Mid-Ohio Valley,” Dr. Jackson said. “Everybody cares about their hair. So, we all want to make sure that we have plenty of people to choose from.”

The new cosmetology school will feature both a classroom and a cosmetology studio setting. Dr. Jackson said students will be tasked with earning up to 18-hundred hours for this program to complete.

