Annual Parkersburg Homecoming parade anchors day of festivities

Parkersburg annual parade rolls through town
By Kheron Alston
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Another summer, another Annual Parkersburg Homecoming parade rolls through Parkersburg.

Many high school bands participated in the parade as people danced along to the parts that make up our local high school bands.

The Thriller zombies, Jeep Club, local first responders and more were participants in the parade as hundreds looked along the route of the parade.

Some have been coming for decades and now watch their grandkids in the parade. Others come to indulge in their favorite treat and the rest are there to enjoy time in the community with surrounding friends and family.

The homecoming festivities will end tonight at Point Park.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some West Virginia residents to receive unclaimed property checks from treasurer’s office
Some West Virginia residents to receive unclaimed property checks from treasurer’s office
Reginald Jeffrey Olson walks into Wood County Magistrate Court
Former YMCA CEO charged with four child sex crime charges
Parkersburg man sentenced for two counts of sexual abuse
Parkersburg man sentenced for two counts of sexual abuse
Date announced for Memorial Bridge reopening
Gabriel Allen Hargus is wanted by U.S. Marshals and West Virginia State Police, he is currently...
Operation Blue & Gold Shield takes multiple sex offenders into custody

Latest News

Back to School Bash
Reach United partners with other local churches to host ‘Back to School Bash’
The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club hosted its annual homecoming open house in downtown...
Model railroad club opens doors and tracks to public
Lance comes to us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley
Meet Lance! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
Lance comes to us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.
Meet Lance! WTAP's Pet of the Week. He's from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.