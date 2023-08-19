Annual Parkersburg Homecoming parade anchors day of festivities

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Another summer, another Annual Parkersburg Homecoming parade rolls through Parkersburg.

Many high school bands participated in the parade as people danced along to the parts that make up our local high school bands.

The Thriller zombies, Jeep Club, local first responders and more were participants in the parade as hundreds looked along the route of the parade.

Some have been coming for decades and now watch their grandkids in the parade. Others come to indulge in their favorite treat and the rest are there to enjoy time in the community with surrounding friends and family.

The homecoming festivities will end tonight at Point Park.

