“It’s flying off of our shelves.” Local Salvation Army needs food donations

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Salvation Army of Parkersburg is running low in its food pantry. Captain Marjorie Rowe said food has been flying off their shelves.

WTAP has more on why the need is so high and how you can help.

“We’re getting calls left and right for people needing food assistance. Even just the homeless coming in, wanting food bags,” Rowe said.

She said there’s even less food they can give homeless people. Pop-top items are some of the items they give to people in those situations.

When you walk into The Salvation Army of Parkersburg’s food pantry, your greeted with large gaps in shelves and an empty freezer.

“Even with our soup kitchen. We do in-house feeding as well as takeout and we’re just noticing more and more people needing food,” Rowe said.

She explained that they started getting more calls for food assistance when food started getting more expensive. SNAP’s extra Covid money going away added to that.

“I’m noticing that people are deciding between medicine and food. They’re deciding between paying their utilities and food. Just the cost of inflation is causing so much need,” Rowe said.

Kids being home for summer also made the demand go up but Rowe said the need won’t go away with the start of school.

It’s something you can help with.

“When you contribute, not only does it help our food pantry, but it also just helps so many people in our community,” Rowe said.

You can stop by The Salvation Army of Parkersburg from 9am to 4pm Monday through Friday.

Rowe said they’re looking for frozen food and non-perishable items.

You can also drop off a check or call since they can take your credit card over the phone.

Rowe said any other form of support is also appreciated, including donating toiletries. She explained that The Salvation Army of Parkersburg is seeing a rise in need in all their programs from rental assistance to utility assistance. She said they’re feeling a big financial impact.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.