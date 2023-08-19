Meet Lance! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Lance comes to us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.
Lance comes to us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.
By L.V. Hissem
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Lance! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Lance is a two-year-old Lab mix, who comes to us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.

He has a playful and sweet personality that would make him a wonderful family dog, however, he would do best in a home with older children due to his strength while playing.

Lance is a very intelligent and active dog who loves to learn commands and is great on car rides.

Some of Lance’s favorite activities include: playing fetch, running around, playing in the yard, and giving hugs, so a home with a lot of activity and affection would be wonderful for him.

He is a bit selective about some of his furry friends, so a meet and greet would be recommended for you and any furry members of your family.

If you would like to make Lance a part of your family, you can fill out an application for him at the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, or you can apply on the shelter’s website at hsov.org.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some West Virginia residents to receive unclaimed property checks from treasurer’s office
Some West Virginia residents to receive unclaimed property checks from treasurer’s office
Reginald Jeffrey Olson walks into Wood County Magistrate Court
Former YMCA CEO charged with four child sex crime charges
Parkersburg man sentenced for two counts of sexual abuse
Parkersburg man sentenced for two counts of sexual abuse
Date announced for Memorial Bridge reopening
Gabriel Allen Hargus is wanted by U.S. Marshals and West Virginia State Police, he is currently...
Operation Blue & Gold Shield takes multiple sex offenders into custody

Latest News

Lance comes to us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.
Meet Lance! WTAP's Pet of the Week. He's from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.
Meet Oakley! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
Meet Oakley! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
Meet Oakley! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
Meet Oakley! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
He is a one-year-old, mixed breed from the HSOP
Meet Loki Bean! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!