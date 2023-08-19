PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Lance! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Lance is a two-year-old Lab mix, who comes to us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.

He has a playful and sweet personality that would make him a wonderful family dog, however, he would do best in a home with older children due to his strength while playing.

Lance is a very intelligent and active dog who loves to learn commands and is great on car rides.

Some of Lance’s favorite activities include: playing fetch, running around, playing in the yard, and giving hugs, so a home with a lot of activity and affection would be wonderful for him.

He is a bit selective about some of his furry friends, so a meet and greet would be recommended for you and any furry members of your family.

If you would like to make Lance a part of your family, you can fill out an application for him at the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, or you can apply on the shelter’s website at hsov.org.

