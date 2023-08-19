Model railroad club opens doors and tracks to public

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club hosted its annual homecoming open house in downtown Parkersburg.

Railroading has been an important part of Parkersburg’s history since the late 1850s.

This history is remembered through the club’s detailed model railroad layouts depicting buildings and equipment from over the years.

This is Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club 42nd year of hosting public events.

Club president Jonathan Insley says the event is a great way to bring families together.

“My model trains are from my father. I got almost all my hobbies from my dad. From as small as I can remember I was playing with trains with him. Fathers, sons, daughters; it’s really nice to see the little kids come in because they’re awed by everything they can see.”

The club’s annual train show will be October 28th at West Virginia University at Parkersburg.

