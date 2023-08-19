Model railroad club opens doors and tracks to public

This is Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club 42nd year of hosting public events.
Model railroad show
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club hosted its annual homecoming open house in downtown Parkersburg.

Railroading has been an important part of Parkersburg’s history since the late 1850s.

This history is remembered through the club’s detailed model railroad layouts depicting buildings and equipment from over the years.

This is Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club 42nd year of hosting public events.

Club president Jonathan Insley says the event is a great way to bring families together.

“My model trains are from my father. I got almost all my hobbies from my dad. From as small as I can remember I was playing with trains with him. Fathers, sons, daughters; it’s really nice to see the little kids come in because they’re awed by everything they can see.”

The club’s annual train show will be October 28th at West Virginia University at Parkersburg.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some West Virginia residents to receive unclaimed property checks from treasurer’s office
Some West Virginia residents to receive unclaimed property checks from treasurer’s office
Reginald Jeffrey Olson walks into Wood County Magistrate Court
Former YMCA CEO charged with four child sex crime charges
Parkersburg man sentenced for two counts of sexual abuse
Parkersburg man sentenced for two counts of sexual abuse
Date announced for Memorial Bridge reopening
Gabriel Allen Hargus is wanted by U.S. Marshals and West Virginia State Police, he is currently...
Operation Blue & Gold Shield takes multiple sex offenders into custody

Latest News

Lance comes to us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley
Meet Lance! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
Lance comes to us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.
Meet Lance! WTAP's Pet of the Week. He's from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.
The Salvation Army of Parkersburg is in need of donations.
“It’s flying off of our shelves.” Local Salvation Army needs food donations
Parkersburg homecoming starts.
Parkersburg homecoming begins