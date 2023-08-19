Parkersburg homecoming begins
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg homecoming kicked off Friday.
This year, you can expect live music, vendors, inflatables, and more. The West Virginia State Arm Wrestling Championships will be here too.
Homecoming’s a long-held tradition that brings the community together.
One local told WTAP that she’s come with her family since she was a kid.
“Homecoming is where you want to have your family together. You know, we’ve always met together at homecoming as a family,” she said.
Every year has been fabulous, according to Debbie. She has plenty of memories at homecoming. Watching the fireworks has become a tradition.
The annual parade starts Saturday at 12:30pm.
