Parkersburg homecoming begins

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg homecoming kicked off Friday.

This year, you can expect live music, vendors, inflatables, and more. The West Virginia State Arm Wrestling Championships will be here too.

Homecoming’s a long-held tradition that brings the community together.

One local told WTAP that she’s come with her family since she was a kid.

“Homecoming is where you want to have your family together. You know, we’ve always met together at homecoming as a family,” she said.

Every year has been fabulous, according to Debbie. She has plenty of memories at homecoming. Watching the fireworks has become a tradition.

The annual parade starts Saturday at 12:30pm.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.