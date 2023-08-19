Parkersburg homecoming begins

Parkersburg homecoming starts.
Parkersburg homecoming starts.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg homecoming kicked off Friday.

This year, you can expect live music, vendors, inflatables, and more. The West Virginia State Arm Wrestling Championships will be here too.

Homecoming’s a long-held tradition that brings the community together.

One local told WTAP that she’s come with her family since she was a kid.

“Homecoming is where you want to have your family together. You know, we’ve always met together at homecoming as a family,” she said.

Every year has been fabulous, according to Debbie. She has plenty of memories at homecoming. Watching the fireworks has become a tradition.

The annual parade starts Saturday at 12:30pm.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reginald Jeffrey Olson walks into Wood County Magistrate Court
Former YMCA CEO charged with four child sex crime charges
Parkersburg woman sentenced to 1-5 years in prison for animal cruelty
Parkersburg woman sentenced to 1-5 years in prison for animal cruelty
Some West Virginia residents to receive unclaimed property checks from treasurer’s office
Some West Virginia residents to receive unclaimed property checks from treasurer’s office
A man crashes a stolen vehicle.
Driver crashes stolen vehicle into powerline
Parkersburg man sentenced for two counts of sexual abuse
Parkersburg man sentenced for two counts of sexual abuse

Latest News

Marietta College community helps incoming students move in
Marietta College community helps incoming students move in
Parkersburg Fire Dept. seeks payment for damages from city
Parkersburg Fire Dept. seeks payment for damages from city
InfluencHer Summit 2023
InfluencHer Summit delivers day of empowerment
K9 Brodie works NFL Hall of Fame game
K9 Brodie works NFL Hall of Fame game