Reach United partners with other local churches to host ‘Back to School Bash’

By Kheron Alston
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Reach United partnered with 19th street Church of God, Downtown Bethel and Calvary memorial to host their back to school bash. The back to school bash helped local kids get prepared for the upcoming school year.

At the event they gave away hundreds of bookbags, free haircuts, meals and tablets to help students have better access to education in the area.

Organizer, Dennis Craig, says putting the younger generation in a position to succeed in the future is what the event is all about.

“The biggest thing is we want to make sure that with students especially with kids that they have every opportunity to succeed and we can be that place they can go. We may not be able to help everyone, we may not be able to buy you a car or pay your bills but we can help anyway that we can,” Craig said.

Officials at Reach United say the few bookbags that they weren’t able to give away will be used for their community outreach programs they are building.

