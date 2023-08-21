3 die in listeria outbreak; authorities blame milkshake machine at Washington state eatery

FILE - Frugals locations have shut down their milkshake machines for testing after an outbreak...
FILE - Frugals locations have shut down their milkshake machines for testing after an outbreak of listeria traced back to milkshakes served at one of the restaurants.(Source: KOMO/CNN)
By KOMO staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (KOMO) -Three people are dead after a listeria outbreak at a Frugals restaurant in Tacoma, Washington.

The state health department said another six people required hospitalization after drinking milkshakes from the restaurant.

Investigators said they used genetic fingerprinting to link the bacteria that made people sick to the shake machine.

They said it wasn’t properly cleaned.

Officials said listeria usually doesn’t make people seriously ill, but it can be dangerous for certain at-risk groups.

The health department says no other Frugals are affected, but the chain is shutting down and testing all milkshake machines just to be sure.

Copyright 2023 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club hosted its annual homecoming open house in downtown...
Model railroad club opens doors and tracks to public
Gabriel Allen Hargus is wanted by U.S. Marshals and West Virginia State Police, he is currently...
Operation Blue & Gold Shield takes multiple sex offenders into custody
Date announced for Memorial Bridge reopening
Parkersburg Homecoming Parade
Annual Parkersburg Homecoming parade anchors day of festivities
Sandra Jane Snyder
Obituary: Snyder, Sandra Jane

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo taken May 9, 2001, Adobe co-founder John Warnock smiles in the lobby...
John Warnock, who invented the PDF and co-founded Adobe Systems, dies at age 82
FILE - A person passes an ad featuring the Nintendo character Mario at Narita airport in Narita...
Charles Martinet, the voice of Nintendo’s beloved Mario character, steps down
This week focuses on improving your posture!
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on posture
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Reno-Tahoe International...
The Bidens will travel to Maui to meet with wildfire survivors and first responders
This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal...
Judge hands down lengthy sentence to Lucy Letby, the most prolific child killer in modern UK history