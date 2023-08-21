Athens County Empowerment Program helps clean up Nelsonville

The Athens County prosecutor ACE program participants have performed community service for the Nelsonville Parade of the Hills committee.(Athens County Prosecutor's Office)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) – Participants of the Athens County Empowerment (ACE) program have performed community service to help clean up parts of Nelsonville.

ACE allows those who have committed crimes to repay society with community service hours, according to Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller J. Blackburn.

The work in Nelsonville was done in preparation for the Nelsonville Parade of the Hills. ACE members gave back by cleaning up trash, pulling weeds, painting, assisting with the setup of the stage and tables and chairs, and various other duties.

The Parade of the Hills festival took place Aug. 16-19.

Blackburn says the program helps build community pride. “Our communities are special because of the amount of pride we have in delivering special experiences for our neighbors,” said Blackburn.

