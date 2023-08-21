Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department is giving out back to school vaccines

By Kheron Alston
Aug. 21, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - School season is getting closer in the Mid-Ohio Valley and for many students here and across the state that means they are in need of vaccines or boosters.

Vaccines available at your local health department include TDAP and meningitis, as well as boosters for both. Gardasil for ages 9-45 and meningitis B for thise 16 and older are also available.

All students are in need of certain shots and that is why the health department does their best to not turn people away.

“We do have the vaccine for children programs that’s what allows us to not turn people away. That’s a state program that comes on through to make sure everyone has the vaccine they need no matter their situation,” said Moore.

If you need to make an appointment for your child you can contact (304) 485-7374.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department serves Wood, Wirt, Calhoun, Pleasants, Ritchie and Roane Counties. It is located at 211 Sixth St. in Parkersburg. The offices are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 304-485-7374 or visit the website, movhd.com for more information. Follow them at Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department MOVHD on Facebook and @MOVHealthDept on Instagram and Twitter.

