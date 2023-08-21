Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on posture

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stacy Houser, the founder of Temple Challenge, stopped by Daybreak to share a few easy moves you can incorporate into your daily routine to help get you moving throughout the week.

This week’s workout focuses on posture! Houser says she hears a lot of complaints from people on their posture, especially as people age.

For these movements you will need: weights (of bottles of water, cans of food, etc). Stacy reminds that you can do a certain number of reps if you’d like, but she prefers 20 second intervals.

Chest opener- 20 seconds. You can use weights if you’d like. Put your arms together in front of your face. Open arms out wide, extending them back as far as you can. Keeping your arms in a 90 degree angle.

Rest - 20 seconds!

Halo - 20 seconds. You can use one or two weights. Put your hand together, and core tight. Make a circle around your head, any direction. After 10 or 20 seconds change directions. Repeat on the other side.

Rest - 20 seconds.

Pull backs-Alternating 20 seconds. Grab your weights. Slight bend in the knees. Slight bend in the waist forward. Look straight out. Put arms in front of you. Pull one elbow straight back, keeping the other as straight as you can. Alternate with the other arm.

Pull backs - Together- 20 seconds. It’s the same motion as before, but instead of alternating the elbow you pull back, bring both arms back together, and straighten both arms out together.

Lean Overs - 20 seconds. With both weights in your hands. Keep palms towards your body, with both hands resting down by your side. Swing your arm up and over your head, keeping your palm facing out. Slighting lean over by your waist. Slowing stand up straight, lowering your arm back to beginning position. Stacy point out that some people may have more upper body flexibility than others.

Repeat all movements

You can see the moves demonstrated and further explained in the story’s video.

You can read more about on Stacy Houser and Temple Challenge on her website: https://www.thetemplechallenge.com/how-it-started

You should consult with your doctor before doing any activities.

