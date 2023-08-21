Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on posture

Stacy Houser shows the Daybreak crew some moves to help with posture
It's another segment of Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on improving your posture!
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stacy Houser, the founder of Temple Challenge, stopped by Daybreak to share a few easy moves you can incorporate into your daily routine to help get you moving throughout the week.

This week’s workout focuses on posture! Houser says she hears a lot of complaints from people on their posture, especially as people age.

For these movements you will need: weights (of bottles of water, cans of food, etc). Stacy reminds that you can do a certain number of reps if you’d like, but she prefers 20 second intervals.

  • Chest opener- 20 seconds. You can use weights if you’d like. Put your arms together in front of your face. Open arms out wide, extending them back as far as you can. Keeping your arms in a 90 degree angle.
  • Rest - 20 seconds!
  • Halo- 20 seconds. You can use one or two weights. Put your hand together, and core tight. Make a circle around your head, any direction. After 10 or 20 seconds change directions. Repeat on the other side.
  • Rest- 20 seconds.
  • Pull backs-Alternating 20 seconds. Grab your weights. Slight bend in the knees. Slight bend in the waist forward. Look straight out. Put arms in front of you. Pull one elbow straight back, keeping the other as straight as you can. Alternate with the other arm.
  • Pull backs - Together- 20 seconds. It’s the same motion as before, but instead of alternating the elbow you pull back, bring both arms back together, and straighten both arms out together.
  • Lean Overs - 20 seconds. With both weights in your hands. Keep palms towards your body, with both hands resting down by your side. Swing your arm up and over your head, keeping your palm facing out. Slighting lean over by your waist. Slowing stand up straight, lowering your arm back to beginning position. Stacy point out that some people may have more upper body flexibility than others.
  • Repeat all movements

You can see the moves demonstrated and further explained in the story’s video.

You can read more about on Stacy Houser and Temple Challenge on her website: https://www.thetemplechallenge.com/how-it-started

You should consult with your doctor before doing any activities.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club hosted its annual homecoming open house in downtown...
Model railroad club opens doors and tracks to public
Gabriel Allen Hargus is wanted by U.S. Marshals and West Virginia State Police, he is currently...
Operation Blue & Gold Shield takes multiple sex offenders into custody
Date announced for Memorial Bridge reopening
Parkersburg Homecoming Parade
Annual Parkersburg Homecoming parade anchors day of festivities
Sandra Jane Snyder
Obituary: Snyder, Sandra Jane

Latest News

It's another segment of Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on improving your...
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on posture
How to tell the signs of a concussion
How to tell the signs of a concussion
Stacy Houser from Temple Challenge shows Alexa and Henry some balancing exercises for this...
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser - This week focuses on Balancing
Stacy Houser joins the Daybreak Crew to get everyone up and moving this week.
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser - Balancing Exercises