Obituary: Beck, Brenda Kay (Jett)

Brenda Kay (Jett) Beck, 73, of Pullman, WV, departed this life on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Belpre Landing Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Brenda was born May 6, 1950 in Ellenboro, WV, a daughter of the late Ralph L. and Eva Virginia (Wade) Jett. Brenda was a proud graduate of Harrisville High School with the class of 1969. Following high school, Brenda went to work at the former HP Stores in Harrisville, WV. She then worked for Newberry’s Department Store of Mt. Sterling, KY. After moving back to Ritchie County, Brenda worked at the Family Dollar and Pizza House Restaurant of Harrisville, WV for many years.

Brenda was very social and greatly enjoyed being out and about and traveling to Gatlinburg, TN. Most of all she enjoyed being with her family and loving her grandbabies and great grandbabies.

She is survived by her loving husband, Eddy Beck; her son, Rusty Beck (Meghan) of Harrisville, WV and her daughter, Rachel Fluharty (Kris) of Pennsboro, WV; her grandchildren, Ryan Beck (Brittany); Ashley Simmons (Hunter); Macy Sandy (Cole Maston); Evan Sandy; Alexis Beck; Bridget Emmons; Wyatt Fluharty, and Lukas Spring; her great grandchildren, Hadley, Huxton, Hollyn, Raylinn, James, Joseph, Aisley, Kash, and Kahli; brothers, Jerry Lynn Jett of Pennsboro, WV, Michael Allen Jett of Pullman, WV, and her many special friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Jett.

Graveside services will take place at 1:30pm on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at the South Fork Eastern Cemetery in Doddridge County, WV with Rev. Roger Richards officiating. Visitation will take place from 11am-1pm on Wednesday at the McCullough-Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

