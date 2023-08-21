Obituary: Full, Michael L.

Michael L. Full
Michael L. Full(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Michael L. Full, 68, of Elizabeth, WV, died peacefully in his sleep, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Jackson County, WV, the son of the late Lewis and Iris Stalnaker Full.

He was a 1973 graduate of Wirt County High School and an alumnus of West Liberty State University. He was formerly employed by E. I DuPont in Washington, WV. He was passionate about his community and his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his grandsons Archer Settle, Jonah Reuter and Miles Moore and was excited to welcome his first granddaughter.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years Ruth Anne Stanley Full; daughters Laura (Florian) Reuter, Kelsey (Chase Moore) Full and Maggie (Johnny Robertson) Full and three brothers Gene (Jo) Full, Steve (Treva) Full and Jeff (Renee) Full. He leaves behind many in-laws, nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all.

According to his wishes, he will be privately interred at the Center Valley Cemetery, Wirt County, WV. A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Sportsman Park, Elizabeth, WV 26143. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Mike’s memory to the church of your choice or the Humane Society. Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV, was honored to assist the Full family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club hosted its annual homecoming open house in downtown...
Model railroad club opens doors and tracks to public
Gabriel Allen Hargus is wanted by U.S. Marshals and West Virginia State Police, he is currently...
Operation Blue & Gold Shield takes multiple sex offenders into custody
Date announced for Memorial Bridge reopening
Parkersburg Homecoming Parade
Annual Parkersburg Homecoming parade anchors day of festivities
Sandra Jane Snyder
Obituary: Snyder, Sandra Jane

Latest News

Barbara “Abbie” Kaltenecker Hoyler
Obituary: Hoyler, Barbara “Abbie” Kaltenecker
Brenda Kay (Jett) Beck
Obituary: Beck, Brenda Kay (Jett)
Melissa Renay Newland
Obituary: Newland, Melissa Renay
Linda L. Woolard
Obituary: Woolard, Linda L.